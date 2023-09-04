President Joe Biden said Monday he is not worried about a UAW strike against the Big 3 automakers, just 10 days before a contract deadline.

Speaking to reporters in Philadelphia on Monday, Biden was asked about the looming strike.

"No, I'm not worried about a strike," Biden said. "It's not gonna happen."

UAW President Shawn Fain said he was shocked by Biden's statement.

“He must know something we don’t know. Maybe the companies plan on walking in and giving us our demands on the night before, I don’t know, but he’s on the inside on something I don’t know about," Fain said. "Our intent is not to strike. Our intent is to get a fair agreement. That’s been our intent from Day One."

Biden says he's not worried about a UAW strike; UAW president 'shocked'

Fain and the UAW are asking for several things, including a 46% pay increase, a 32-hour work week, the restoration of traditional pensions and more.

The automakers, which are making billions in profits, have dismissed the UAW's wish list. They argue that its demands are unrealistic at a time of fierce competition from Tesla and lower-wage foreign automakers as the world shifts from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

The wide gulf between the sides could mean a strike against one or more of the automakers, which could send already-inflated vehicle prices even higher.

