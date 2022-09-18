Biden says queen's death left 'giant hole' for royal family

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden, in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, says his heart went out to the royal family, adding the queen's death left a "giant hole."

The president and first lady Jill Biden have kept a low profile since landing in the United Kingdom.

They traveled to Westminster Hall to pay their respects along with hundreds of thousands of mourners who waited more than 14 hours to walk past her casket.

Biden and the first lady then went to Lancaster House to sign the condolence book before heading to Buckingham Palace for a reception hosted by King Charles III.