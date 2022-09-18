Watch Now
News

Actions

Biden says queen's death left 'giant hole' for royal family

Joe Biden
Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Joe Biden
Joe Biden, Jill Biden
ADDITION Britain Royals Biden
Britain Royals
Britain Royals
Britain Royals
Posted at 2:30 PM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 14:30:54-04

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden, in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, says his heart went out to the royal family, adding the queen's death left a "giant hole."

The president and first lady Jill Biden have kept a low profile since landing in the United Kingdom.

They traveled to Westminster Hall to pay their respects along with hundreds of thousands of mourners who waited more than 14 hours to walk past her casket.

Biden and the first lady then went to Lancaster House to sign the condolence book before heading to Buckingham Palace for a reception hosted by King Charles III.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!