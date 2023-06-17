Watch Now
News

Actions

Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia

Biden
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he walks down the steps of Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Biden
Biden
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 11:13:59-04

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking an aerial tour of the collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and plans to meet with first responders and workers involved in rebuilding the critical stretch of highway along the East Coast.

After the helicopter flyover, Biden is to get a briefing on the situation and then attend a political event with union workers at the city's convention center.

The stretch of the East Coast's main north-south highway collapsed early last Sunday after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an off-ramp and caught fire.

State transportation officials said the driver was trying to navigate a curve and lost control.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV