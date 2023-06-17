Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking an aerial tour of the collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and plans to meet with first responders and workers involved in rebuilding the critical stretch of highway along the East Coast.

After the helicopter flyover, Biden is to get a briefing on the situation and then attend a political event with union workers at the city's convention center.

The stretch of the East Coast's main north-south highway collapsed early last Sunday after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an off-ramp and caught fire.

State transportation officials said the driver was trying to navigate a curve and lost control.