Biden signs an executive order changing the military code of justice for sexual assault victims

Business Wire
Headquarters of the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the Pentagon spans over 6.5 million square feet. (Photo: Business Wire)
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 11:58:55-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order giving decisions on the prosecution of serious military crimes including sexual assault to independent military attorneys.

The order signed Friday takes that power away from victims' commanders.

The order formally implements legislation passed by Congress last year aimed at strengthening protections for service members, who were often at the mercy of their commanders to decide whether to take their assault claims seriously.

The change comes as the military grapples with rising numbers of reported sexual assaults in its ranks.

The change was among recommendations made by an independent review commission on sexual assault in the military set up by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

