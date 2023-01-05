Watch Now
Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 6:17 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 18:17:56-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill aimed at easing the cost for prisoners to call family and friends.

The legislation clarifies that the Federal Communications Commission can set limits for fees on audio and video calls inside corrections facilities.

Phone calls from prisons and jails are a lifeline for those incarcerated. But the cost varies widely and can be a financial drain on families already struggling to make ends meet with an adult behind bars.

The FCC must still go through the rule-making process before the changes can be officially made.

