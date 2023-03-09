Watch Now
Biden to seek more than $2.8B from Congress for cancer fight

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden speaks on the cancer moonshot initiative at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 12:06 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 12:06:15-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is requesting more than $2.8 billion in the federal budget proposal he's sending to Congress to help advance his cancer-fighting goals.

That's according to White House officials, who shared details with The Associated Press before Biden unveils the proposal Thursday in Philadelphia.

More than half of the money, $1.7 billion, would go to the Department of Health and Human Services to fund cancer initiatives across various federal agencies.

The Democratic president has set a goal of cutting cancer death rates in half over the next 25 years.

The White House officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of the $2.8 billion request before Thursday's announcement.

