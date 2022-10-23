Biden to visit Democratic headquarters as Election Day nears

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Democratic National Committee headquarters as he looks to pep up staff and volunteers with just over two weeks to go before Election Day.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks during the Monday visit that will contrast his plan to lower drug costs for Americans while taking aim at Republicans who he says will look to cut Medicare and Social Security benefits and look to make permanent the GOP's 2017 changes to tax rates if they win control of the House and Senate in next month's midterm election.

That's according to a Democratic official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden's remarks.