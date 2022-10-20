Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Joe Biden has checked out the repair work underway at a Pennsylvania bridge that became a symbol of the nation's troubled infrastructure when it collapsed nine months ago.

Biden visited Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge on Thursday to showcase his administration's efforts to revitalize the nation's roadways.

Administration officials say the repair job, expected to be finished by December, was accelerated by passage of a bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed late last year.

Biden will also hold an evening fundraiser in Philadelphia for U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman with the midterm elections less than three weeks away.