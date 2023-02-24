Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is declaring its solidarity with Ukraine by piling sweeping new sanctions on Moscow and approving a fresh $2 billion weapons package for Kyiv.

The U.S. action aims to fortify Ukraine a year after Russia's invasion.

New sanctions introduced by U.S. Treasury on Friday hit Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and individuals, taking aim at entities that helped Russia evade earlier rounds.

Russia's metals and mining sector is among those targeted, in what Treasury calls one of the "most significant sanctions actions to date."

However, despite the U.S. and allies' continued ambitious efforts to bolster Kyiv, there are no signs of an endgame in the war, which seems destined to enter an even more complicated phased.