Biden's student loan help would be 'annihilated' by GOP bill

FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they leave an event about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Oct. 17, 2022.
Posted at 5:33 PM, Apr 27, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's student debt agenda would be all but obliterated by the U.S. debt legislation passed by House Republicans, dooming his mass cancellations, scrapping a more generous loan repayment option and barring future regulation around student debt.

Republicans see it as a victory for taxpayers, while Democrats say it would hurt the economy and block college students who need financial aid.

The GOP bill would cancel both of Biden's marquee student debt proposals: a one-time cancellation of up to $20,000 for more than 40 million Americans, and an updated loan repayment plan that would slash monthly payments for millions of borrowers.

