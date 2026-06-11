Big Boy celebrating 90th anniversary on June 15

(WXYZ) — Big Boy is turning 90 years old this month, and to celebrate, the iconic family dining chain will have special offers, memories and more.

The chain was founded in 1936 and is still headquartered in Southfield. Monday, June 15 marks National Big Boy Day to celebrate the anniversary.

On Monday, people can get the original Big Boy sandwich for just $1.90 with the purchase of a Pepsi product. The original double-decker features two beef patties, lettuce, cheese and the restaurant's famous sauce.

Throughout the month, the chain is also offering throwback pricing, guest giveaways and a variety of promotions.

"For 90 years, Big Boy has been about more than burgers and breakfasts," Big Boy Restaurants CEO Tamer Afr said in a statement. "We've been part of family traditions, first dates, after-game celebrations, road trips and Sunday mornings with grandparents. Reaching 90 years is a testament to our loyal guests and the communities that have made Big Boy part of their lives."