Big, Bright Light Show kicks off Monday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Downtown Rochester will once be lit up with thousands of lights as the Big, Bright Light Show kicks off on Monday night with Lagniappe.

Lagniappe, which is Creole for "a little something extra," will happen from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday night before the lights officially turn on at 7 p.m.

The event, which is in its 13th year, is sponsored by John Fox, president of Fox Automotive Group.

"For us to be able to sponsor the Big, Bright Light Show and bring over a million people into downtown Rochester to support all of these small businesses, it's our way of giving back to a community that's given us an opportunity to be successful for 51 years," Fox said.

Sue Keels, general manager for Royal Park Hotel, says her favorite part of the festivities is that it's all about families.

"It's magical," Keels said. "It's all about families. It's all about traditions and tonight kicks it off. Thousands of people, thousands of lights."

Action News' Dave LewAllen will be there to help light the town.

The Big, Bright Light Show will continue every night from 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 6, 2019.

On top of that, most stores will stay open until 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

"People really do come from all over," said Kevin Stewart, Rochester Public Shopping District Chairman. "It's not just locals and townies that come down for these events. These people come from all over to be part of these events, and again that's what makes it special because it's everybody united as one, under one umbrella of joy."

The 67th annual Rochester Hometown Christmas Parade will also take place Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. in downtown Rochester.