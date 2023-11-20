Big, Bright Light Show turns on Monday in Rochester; everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The annual Big, Bright Light Show will kick off Monday night in Rochester as more than 1 million lights strung across the buildings will flip on for the first time this year.
The display will be lit up every night from 5 p.m. to midnight from November 20 through Jan. 21, and most stores in the area are staying open late until 9 p.m. for your holiday shopping.
For the first time this year, Main St. will be closed for Lagniappe – when they turn the lights on – from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Those closures include:
- Main St. from Second to University
- E. 3rd from Main to the alley
- W. 3rd from Main to the alley
- E. 4th from Main to the alley
- W. 4th from Main to the alley
Entertainment kicks off on the main stage at 4th St. at 6 p.m. with performances from different groups and even an appearance from Santa! Then, the lights will flip on at 7 p.m., along with fireworks!
Our Carolyn Clifford will be live from Downtown Rochester on 7 Action News.