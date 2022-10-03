Big changes coming to I-75 Modernization project in Oakland County; here are new closures

Major changes are coming to the I-75 Modernization project this weekend in Oakland County.

According to MDOT, the ongoing rebuild will enter another stage this weekend with the closure of several ramps and some more ramps reopening.

MDOT said crews will close the southbound I-75 ramp to 11 Mile and the 11 Mile ramp to southbound I-75 this weekend, starting at 10 p.m. Friday.

In addition, the Southbound Service Drivde will close from north of Gardenia to I-696, and the closure will remain in place through Sept. 1, 2023.

Also, the southbound I-75 3xit ramp to eastbound and westbound I-696 will close this weekend starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

There is good news though. By 10 p.m. Friday, both directions of 12 Mile Road under I-75 will reopen, and crews will reopen the southbound I-75 exit ramp and the 12 Mile road entrance to southbound I-75.

The northbound I-75 ramps to and from 12 Mile Road are expected to reopen in mid-November. In late February 2023, 12 Mile Road will be closed under I-75, along with the southbound ramps, to allow for the building of the southbound I-75 bridge over 12 Mile Road.