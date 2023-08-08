Big Sean bringing back DON Weekend celebrating hip-hop culture in Detroit

Detroit rapper Big Sean is bringing back his Detroit's On Now (DON) Weekend this month, celebrating hip-hop culture and Detroit's impact on it.

The fifth annual event is presented by the Sean Anderson Foundation in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.

It kicks off Friday, Aug. 25 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 27 throughout the City of Detroit.

“It’s such a blessing to be hosting our 5th Annual DON Weekend, and I’m so thankful to everyone who has supported us so far,” Big Sean said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop in the city that has given me so much love. LET'S GO!"

This year's event includes. a free community skating party with Big Sean, a block party, conversations and more.

DON Weekend started in 2018 to celebrate Detroit families and has expanded over the years to become a celebration of the city.

The Block Party will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Diehl Club at 4242 Collingwood St. on Detroit's west side. The DON talks go on inside of the building and you can register for free on the Eventbrite website. The focus on the conversations include Monetizing the Culture now and into the Future, Mental Health: Harness the Benefits of Technology while Protecting Mental Health, and Reimagine Neighborhood Development in Detroit.

It will wrap up on Sunday with a free open skate at the Monroe Street Midway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Below is the entire DON Weekend schedule for 2023.

DON Weekend 2023 Schedule

VIP Reception and 16 Bars Rap Challenge: Friday, August 25, 2023, 6-10pm (Invite Only)

Block Party: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11am-6pm

Diehl Club, 4242 Collingwood St, Detroit, MI 48204

DON Talks 11:00am - 2:30pm



11:00 am - 12:15 pm: Monetizing the Culture now and into the Future

Moderator: Damien Hooper-Campbell, Chief Impact Officer, StockX Cedric Rogers, Co-Founder & CEO, Culture Genesis Inc. D’Wayne Edwards, Founder, Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design Nia Batts, General Partner, Union Heritage Venture Partners Louis Carr, President of Media Sales for BET Networks

12:30 - 1:30 pm: Mental Health: Harness the Benefits of Technology while Protecting Mental Health

Moderator: Shaka Senghor, author, speaker, investor and President of Shaka Senghor, Inc. Chelsea Peterson-Salahuddin, Assistant Professor, University of Michigan School of Information Tiffany Abrego, Executive Director, Mentally Fit Program, BGCSM

1:45 - 3:00 pm: Reimagine Neighborhood Development in Detroit

Moderator: Shawn H. Wilson, President and CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan Joshua Sirefman, CEO, Michigan Central Station Quentin L. Messer, Chief Executive & Economic Competitiveness Officer - Chair, Michigan Strategic Fund



Block Party 11:00am-6:00pm



Carnival Games

Kids Arts & Crafts BGCSM Sports League Youth Kickball Tournament

E-Gaming Tournament

Outdoor Art Walk

Community Wrap Around Services

Pony Ride Demonstrations

Industry Clubs Demonstrations

Celebrity Flag Football Game

Roller Skating Party: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 3pm – 6pm

Monroe Street Midway, 32 Monroe St. Detroit, MI

Open Skating for all.