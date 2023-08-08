Big Sean bringing back DON Weekend celebrating hip-hop culture in Detroit

Detroit rapper Big Sean is bringing back his Detroit's On Now (DON) Weekend this month, celebrating hip-hop culture and Detroit's impact on it.
The fifth annual event is presented by the Sean Anderson Foundation in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.
It kicks off Friday, Aug. 25 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 27 throughout the City of Detroit.
“It’s such a blessing to be hosting our 5th Annual DON Weekend, and I’m so thankful to everyone who has supported us so far,” Big Sean said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop in the city that has given me so much love. LET'S GO!"
This year's event includes. a free community skating party with Big Sean, a block party, conversations and more.
DON Weekend started in 2018 to celebrate Detroit families and has expanded over the years to become a celebration of the city.
The Block Party will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Diehl Club at 4242 Collingwood St. on Detroit's west side. The DON talks go on inside of the building and you can register for free on the Eventbrite website. The focus on the conversations include Monetizing the Culture now and into the Future, Mental Health: Harness the Benefits of Technology while Protecting Mental Health, and Reimagine Neighborhood Development in Detroit.
It will wrap up on Sunday with a free open skate at the Monroe Street Midway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Below is the entire DON Weekend schedule for 2023.
DON Weekend 2023 Schedule
VIP Reception and 16 Bars Rap Challenge: Friday, August 25, 2023, 6-10pm (Invite Only)
Block Party: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11am-6pm
Diehl Club, 4242 Collingwood St, Detroit, MI 48204
DON Talks 11:00am - 2:30pm
- 11:00 am - 12:15 pm: Monetizing the Culture now and into the Future
- Moderator: Damien Hooper-Campbell, Chief Impact Officer, StockX
- Cedric Rogers, Co-Founder & CEO, Culture Genesis Inc.
- D’Wayne Edwards, Founder, Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design
- Nia Batts, General Partner, Union Heritage Venture Partners
- Louis Carr, President of Media Sales for BET Networks
- 12:30 - 1:30 pm: Mental Health: Harness the Benefits of Technology while Protecting Mental Health
- Moderator: Shaka Senghor, author, speaker, investor and President of Shaka Senghor, Inc.
- Chelsea Peterson-Salahuddin, Assistant Professor, University of Michigan School of Information
- Tiffany Abrego, Executive Director, Mentally Fit Program, BGCSM
- 1:45 - 3:00 pm: Reimagine Neighborhood Development in Detroit
- Moderator: Shawn H. Wilson, President and CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan
- Joshua Sirefman, CEO, Michigan Central Station
- Quentin L. Messer, Chief Executive & Economic Competitiveness Officer - Chair, Michigan Strategic Fund
Block Party 11:00am-6:00pm
- Carnival Games
- Kids Arts & Crafts BGCSM Sports League Youth Kickball Tournament
- E-Gaming Tournament
- Outdoor Art Walk
- Community Wrap Around Services
- Pony Ride Demonstrations
- Industry Clubs Demonstrations
- Celebrity Flag Football Game
Roller Skating Party: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 3pm – 6pm
Monroe Street Midway, 32 Monroe St. Detroit, MI
Open Skating for all.