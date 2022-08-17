Big Sean bringing back DON weekend to Detroit with block party, other events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit rapper Big Sean is bringing back Detroit's On Now (DON) weekend later this month, bringing a large block party to Detroit's west side.
DON weekend is a celebration of Detroit families, entrepreneurs and long-standing institutions that are the backbone of the City of Detroit.
Events include a black party from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. that includes an outdoor carnival, celebrity kickball tournament, derby races, outdoor art walk, kids arts & crafts and more.
There are also DON talks and yoga happening throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration required. The schedule is below.
- 10:00 – 11:00 am: Yoga Session by The Healing
- 9:00 - 11:00 am: Black Men In Fashion
- 11:15 am - 12:00 pm: The Healing Discussion
- 12:00 - 1:00 pm: Creative Talent Fund Talk & Workshop
- 3:00 - 4:00 pm : Helping Children Find their Passion and Achieve their Goals
It's happening on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4242 Collingwood and is hosted by Big Sean and the Sean Anderson Foundation, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.