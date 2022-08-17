Watch Now
Big Sean bringing back DON weekend to Detroit with block party, other events

Josh Brasted
<p>CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Rapper Big Sean performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)</p>
Posted at 9:15 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 09:15:03-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit rapper Big Sean is bringing back Detroit's On Now (DON) weekend later this month, bringing a large block party to Detroit's west side.

DON weekend is a celebration of Detroit families, entrepreneurs and long-standing institutions that are the backbone of the City of Detroit.

Events include a black party from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. that includes an outdoor carnival, celebrity kickball tournament, derby races, outdoor art walk, kids arts & crafts and more.

There are also DON talks and yoga happening throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration required. The schedule is below.

It's happening on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4242 Collingwood and is hosted by Big Sean and the Sean Anderson Foundation, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.

