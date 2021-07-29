Watch
Big Sean, Pistons & more invest $1.5M into new Boys and Girls Club workforce program

Posted at 11:40 AM, Jul 29, 2021
SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan is launching a sports, esports, and entertainment industry club for Detroit youth aged 14 and up.

The program will pay up to 200 Detroit youth to explore careers in sports, entertainment, gaming, and tech entrepreneurship.

Each teen will be paid around $10 to $13 an hour.

Big Sean, the Detroit Pistons, the Detroit Red Wings, The Children's Foundation, the Wayne County Commission, and more, have invested nearly $1.5 million into this workforce and entrepreneur development program.

