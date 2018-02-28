Big Sean teaming up with Emagine to open movie theater in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit's own Big Sean is teaming up with Emagine to open a movie theater in downtown Detroit.

The theater will set itself apart from others by including a music venue. The location is expected to be announced later this year.

The last major movie theater in Detroit, located in the Renaissance Center, closed in 2015.

Emagine has multiple locations in Michigan; this would be the first Emagine theater in downtown Detroit.