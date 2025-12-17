Big Sean & USHER give $1M for Boys & Girls Club entertainment incubator at Michigan Central

(WXYZ) — Big Sean and USHER have teamed up to create a Detroit Entertainment Innovation Incubator inside the all-new Michigan Central Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan.

The two global icons, who are also Boys & Girls Club alumni, announced the $1 million investment earlier this month. The investment comes from Usher's New Look (UNL) and the Sean Anderson Foundation (SAF), along with other partners, including Ilitch Sports + Entertainment and Emergy University's Goizueta Business School.

The Detroit Entertainment Innovation Incubator will offer a virtual production studio, a special effects lab, a creator's lounge and much more.

The Michigan Central Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan will be a dedicated youth floor inside Michigan Central Station. It's expected to serve as a launchpad for Detroit youth, and open in February 2026.

“Detroit is where my creativity was born. From freestyling in my mom’s basement to performing on the biggest stages in the world. My mission has always been to make sure the next generation of dreamers and innovators from my city have the access, tools, and mentorship to do the same,” Big Sean said. “The Innovation Incubator is about showing young people that they don’t have to leave Detroit to chase opportunity, they can build it right here.”

“Detroit has always been the blueprint for innovation, from the assembly line to Motown. This collaboration—especially with two heavy hitter alumni—extends that legacy by proving the creative economy can be a pathway to ownership and equity,” said Shawn H. Wilson, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan. “Together, with our amazing partners, we’re transforming talent into capital and creativity into generational wealth.”

“I’ve always been a true believer in igniting a spark in the next generation to be better and have access to things we didn’t. This new spark lab in Detroit with my friend and fellow Boys & Girls Club alum Big Sean will not only minimize the access gap for the youth but also prepare them for greatness. It takes just one person to believe in your success, and I’m honored to be one of many in this partnership to help make that happen,” USHER said in a statement.

Big Sean and the Sean Anderson Foundation have already gifted four fully-operational Big Sean Studios inside BGCSM clubs, which have provided more than 10,000 kids with hands-on music exploration opportunities.