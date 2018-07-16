Bill Beekman officially named Michigan State's new athletic director

(WXYZ) - Bill Beekman has officially been named as Michigan State University's new athletic director.

Beekman took over on an interim basis shortly after athletic director Mark Hollis retired following the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal in February.

“As I spoke with our coaches and consulted with trustees about a possible search, I heard from virtually everyone that they love the job Bill is doing,” Interim President John Engler said. “I’m very confident Bill will excel. He is a person of integrity, attentive, a great listener, someone who really knows the university and he has a calming influence.”

“Leading the proud tradition of Spartan athletics is a great honor,” Beekman said. “Since I stepped in as interim athletic director, my focus has been the health, safety and education of our student athletes.

Beekman has also been a vice president of the school and secretary of its board.