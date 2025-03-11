Bill Joel postpones Detroit concert until September due to medical condition

Legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel has postponed his Detroit as he recovers from surgery for a medical condition.

Joel and Stevie Nicks were set to play Ford Field on Saturday, March 29. However, that show has been postponed to Nov. 15, 2025.

In a statement on Instagram, Joel said that he will be recovering from recent surgery and undergoing physical therapy.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding," Joel said in the statement.

Joel last played Detroit at Comerica Park in July 2022, which was rescheduled from 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nicks played Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 7, 2023.

