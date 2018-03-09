Bill to do away with Daylight Saving Time sits in Michigan House Committee

(WXYZ) - There was a bill introduced last January to do away with Daylight Saving Time here in Michigan.

More than a year later, it has not been voted on by a House committee.

Representative Peter Lucido sponsored the bill.

He said, "I want to know what proponents are out there saying this is wrong."

Lucido is outraged the bill is still sitting in the House Commerce and Trade committee.

"The committee listened to testimony and there wasn't anybody against it. Not one person."

Lucido says he's talk to farmers and they are okay with it.

"Lock the clock forward. We are there eight months out of the year."

Some studies show the clock change can raise the rate of accidents by sleep-deprived drivers and have some adverse health effects.

He said, "I've got teachers. I've got doctors. I got employers, loss of productivity in the employment. Who is the one that says don't do this?"

This week, Florida lawmakers voted to make Daylight Saving Time year round.

"The Legislature in Florida was almost unanimous, almost unanimous, because if the people want this what are we waiting for? Give the people what they want once in a while and they may even say, 'you're doing a good job.'"

So what's the hold up?

Lucido says the Committee Chair Eric Leutheuser has the sole authority to push bills for a vote and he hasn't yet.

"It's time to take the vote. It's time to take the vote."

We reached out to Leutheuser and have not gotten a response yet.