Billing error to blame for water woes in Saline; residents to receive credit

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — City leaders in Saline are now saying a billing error contributed to higher-than-normal water bills for hundreds of residents.

Some people living in the city for decades say their utility costs shot up hundreds of dollars.

The rate hikes were approved in May in part to cover the cost of multi-million dollar upgrades to the city’s troubled wastewater treatment plant and sewer infrastructure.

"I'm lucky I don't have the thousand dollar bill. I have the $350 bill thereabouts, $200 of it is sewer," said Toby Crotty, who's upset by the rate hikes.

Crotty has lived in Saline for 27 years now. His water bill is now almost 90% higher than what it usually is.

He and others attended a city council meeting Monday night.

"I am not sure what is going through your minds up here, but if I were in your shoes, I'd be really worried about your credibility right now," a Saline resident said at the meeting. "A few of you especially. I mean, how do you justify from $300 to $900? What have you done? My water doesn't look any cleaner."

Crotty says the resident who spoke at the meeting about his $900 bill lives just down the road from him.

"They are seriously considering selling their house because they are just getting out-priced and I am sure that there are many, many others," Crotty said.

The reasons for the rate hikes are now somewhat becoming clear.

It appears a decision was made to read starting in mid-May rather than June under the previous city treasurer. That means what was suppose to be a 91- to 93-day bill cycle was actually 110 to 114 days.

"Evidently the reading was done 22 days earlier than it should have been, so there are going to be some credits issued to 97%" said Crotty .

The adjustment will generate refunds based on billing the May usage under the city’s older and lower rates.

Right now, the city is pursuing state and federal money to modernize the wastewater treatment plant, but one council member says they likely won't get it.

"We can’t just wait and see if we’re going to get money. We have to be proactive and find a funding source, and right now that comes through rate increases,” Councilwoman Janet Dillon said.

She says she had no knowledge of the early meter readings.

Once the correction has been applied, ratepayers will be able to view their new amount online at bsaonline.com/?uid=286. Residents can also view their usage history through BSA by searching for their property and selecting the Utility Billing Info tab in the header below the property image. The usage history chart is available for most users at the bottom of the page.



Saline water bill error memo by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

In the History section of the page, residents can also view whether they may be impacted by the earlier read date by looking to see if they had a read that occurred between May 9 and May 13 of this year. "

"We just want to live a modest life in our retirement and have a place for our kids to come home and visit and I don't know if we can afford it," Crotty said.

The change will occur automatically through the city’s utility billing software system. Residents should see those sewer credits no later than Nov. 1.

