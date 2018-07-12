Billionaire Elon Musk vows to fund water filters for homes in Flint

(WXYZ) - Elon Musk, billionaire and CEO of Tesla, Inc., made a commitment to fund water filters in Flint homes with contaminated water still above FDA standards.

In a tweet sent Wednesday, Musk was prompted by a tweeter user saying that people believe there is no way he could help get clean water to Flint, Michigan.

Musk responded saying, "Please consider this a commitment that I will fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels. No kidding."

Please consider this a commitment that I will fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels. No kidding. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2018

In a corresponding tweet, another user requested Musk set up a "site or database" for Flint residents in need to access this help.

Musk responded by saying that he'll create an email account for Flint residents who can send water test results proving that their water is contaminated above standards.

For now, reply to my tweet with ppm & ppb test results & will send someone to install a water filter. Creating email flint@x.com, but I’m in China so that won’t be working until tomorrow. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2018

Governor Rick Snyder announced in April that remaining free bottled water programs would cease in Flint. According to the Associated Press, that statement came after the city's water was tested below the federal lead and copper limit.

When asked by an editor with CNET on Twitter about the reports of lowered lead levels, Musk responded saying that people in Flint have lost faith in government test results and that some houses are still without filters.

Musk added that he's planning to organize a "weekend in Flint to add filters to those houses."

You’re right on both counts. Most houses in Flint have safe water, but they’ve lost faith in govt test results. Some houses are still outliers. Will organize a weekend in Flint to add filters to those houses with issues & hopefully fix perception of those that are actually good. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2018

Musk said he will be creating an email address that will soon be working. To sign up and get a water filter replaced, email flint@x.com