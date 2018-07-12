Billionaire Elon Musk vows to fund water filters for homes in Flint

Cara Ball
7:12 PM, Jul 11, 2018
4 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Elon Musk, billionaire and CEO of Tesla, Inc., made a commitment to fund water filters in Flint homes with contaminated water still above FDA standards. 

In a tweet sent Wednesday, Musk was prompted by a tweeter user saying that people believe there is no way he could help get clean water to Flint, Michigan. 

Musk responded saying, "Please consider this a commitment that I will fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels. No kidding." 

In a corresponding tweet, another user requested Musk set up a "site or database" for Flint residents in need to access this help. 

Musk responded by saying that he'll create an email account for Flint residents who can send water test results proving that their water is contaminated above standards. 

Governor Rick Snyder announced in April that remaining free bottled water programs would cease in Flint. According to the Associated Press, that statement came after the city's water was tested below the federal lead and copper limit.

When asked by an editor with CNET on Twitter about the reports of lowered lead levels, Musk responded saying that people in Flint have lost faith in government test results and that some houses are still without filters. 

Musk added that he's planning to organize a "weekend in Flint to add filters to those houses."

Musk said he will be creating an email address that will soon be working. To sign up and get a water filter replaced, email flint@x.com 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top