Billionaire Elon Musk vows to fund water filters for homes in Flint

Governor Rick Snyder announced in April that remaining free bottled water programs would cease in Flint. According to the Associated Press, that statement came after the city's water was tested below the federal lead and copper limit.
When asked by an editor with CNET on Twitter about the reports of lowered lead levels, Musk responded saying that people in Flint have lost faith in government test results and that some houses are still without filters.
Musk added that he's planning to organize a "weekend in Flint to add filters to those houses."
