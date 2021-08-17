Bills sent to Whitmer would let drunken drivers clear record

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan legislators have voted to let an estimated 200,000 one-time drunken drivers seek to set aside their conviction, again sending expungement bills to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after she previously refused to sign similar measures.

The legislation received wide bipartisan support Tuesday in the Republican-led House. It would lift a prohibition barring DUI offenders from clearing their record.

To be eligible, they could have only one offense and it could not have caused another person's death or injury. A judge would review any request and made a decision. The governor did not immediately say if she will sign the latest bills.