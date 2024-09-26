Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Ford Field in 2025

Legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel is returning to Detroit for a concert with Stevie Nicks.

Live Nation made the concert announcement at Ford Field on Thursday morning.

They'll play Ford Field on Saturday, March 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4.

Joel last played Detroit at Comerica Park in July 2022, which was rescheduled from 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nicks played Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 7, 2023.

