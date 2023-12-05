Biography of the late Rep. John Lewis that draws upon 100s of interviews will be published next fall

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming biography of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will draw upon hundreds of interviews, along with the civil rights activist's FBI files and materials from a planned book that was never completed.

Historian David Greenberg's Lewis biography is scheduled for release next fall, Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday. Greenberg, a professor of history and politics at Rutgers University, says in a statement that he began writing the book while Lewis was alive and had received his approval.

Lewis, a Democrat from Georgia who died in 2020, told part of his story in the memoir "Walking with the Wind."