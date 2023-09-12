Birmingham Bridal shop owner charged with stealing from customers

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The owner of a bridal shop in Birmingham that closed about a few months ago has been charged, accused of defrauding customers.

The owner of Birmingham Bridal, Nadica Ristivojevic, 58, of West Bloomfield was arraigned on Sept. 8.

Birmingham police say customers paid for designer dresses they never received and were not refunded.

They then were allegedly given excuses from the owner and had to place rushed orders at other stores to receive dresses in time for weddings.

Victims were defrauded of around $40,000 to $50,000.

Birmingham Bridal closed abruptly in June of 2023, police said.

An extensive investigation was conducted and detectives learned that the business was struggling and that the owner was using money from new orders to pay for older ones. Investigator also learned the owner had a gambling habit and she said she was trying to win enough money back to pay for the orders.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for nine counts of false pretenses of $1,000 or more but less than 20,000 — one count for each victim. She was arrested and arraigned Sept. 8 and was given a $750,00 cash/surety bond.

Ristivojevic was held at the Oakland County Jail.

Anyone who may have been a victim can call Detective Rebekah Springer at 248-530-1895.