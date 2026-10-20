BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Birmingham city commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to permanently ban short-term rentals throughout the city, just days before a six-month moratorium was scheduled to expire.

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Birmingham commissioners vote to permanently ban short-term rentals after months of community debate

The decision follows months of public discussion and debate over short-term rental properties, many of which intensified after a shooting connected to a party at a rental home on East Lincoln in April.

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Residents were at Monday's meeting to share their experiences and opinions before commissioners voted.

Among them was Birmingham resident Carter Drewry, who said she was unaware a short-term rental operated next door when she moved into her home earlier this year.

"We should be able to sleep in our homes and feel safe in our neighborhoods," Drewry told commissioners.

WXYZ Carter Drewry

Drewry said the constant turnover of guests has left her uneasy.

"You just never know who's there. And they're in and out. And there have been multiple times where it just didn't seem safe," she said.

She added that the situation has created stress for her family.

"It's definitely caused us some sleepless nights," Drewry said.

Supporters of the ban argued that short-term rentals can disrupt neighborhoods and create safety concerns, while opponents said the city should focus on regulating problem properties rather than prohibiting all short-term rentals.

Karen Wilson of the Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors spoke against the proposal during Monday's meeting.

"A blanket ban on short-term rentals will never address the underlying problem," Wilson said. "Violence and other disturbances are broader issues in the community and are not unique to short-term rentals or the city."

Wilson argued responsible operators should still be allowed to offer lodging under city regulations.

"Responsible short-term rental operators should have an opportunity to provide lodging in these areas under appropriate regulations, just as hotels do," she said.

The ban will take effect seven days after approval. Existing short-term rental licenses will remain valid until they expire on April 15, 2027, but they will not be renewed.

