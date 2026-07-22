Birmingham pool party co-host, homeowner arraigned on misdemeanor charges

(WXYZ) — The co-host of a controversial Birmingham pool party and the homeowner who rented out his property were arraigned on misdemeanor charges Wednesday.

Rodney Harrington, who co-hosted the party, and Alexander Simpson, the homeowner, each received $1,000 personal bonds. As a condition of their release, neither can rent out property or host parties in Birmingham.

Extended interview: Alexander Simpson and Rodney Harrington speak out after charges

Alexander Simpson and Rodney Harrington speak after charges

The two face several misdemeanor charges, including noise ordinance violations and permitting a gathering of disorderly persons.

Investigators say Simpson rented out his pool to a third party, who then rented it to Harrington to host the party — a move the city says violated zoning rules.

Simpson said the charges could have serious consequences for him professionally.

"We're here today being arraigned on criminal charges, you know, for what was a pool party. I'm an attorney. I'm in the military. You know, criminal charges can impact both my legal career and my military career, and this doesn't seem like it's warranted, you know, for what took place," Simpson said.

Simpson acknowledged the event did not go entirely as planned, but said the reaction has been disproportionate.

Related Story: Neighbors outraged after pool party takes over Birmingham street

Neighbors outraged after massive pool party takes over Birmingham street

"I'm not going to sugarcoat and say that, you know, things that happened ... should have happened or that, you know, it should have been under more control. So, you know, that's not ... what we're here today to say at all. But with that said, you know, I think things have gotten ... a little blown, you know, out of proportion," Simpson said.

Harrington echoed that sentiment.

"I want to apologize to all the neighbors that we inconvenienced in Birmingham, but I don't like the way that we're kind of being portrayed online," Harrington said.

Simpson and Harrington say the problems started after the party ended, when people were leaving the area. But at least one neighbor disputes that account.

WXYZ Interview with Harrington and Simpson

"The party itself was pretty out of control from, you know, starting around 6 o'clock all the way until 9:30. It was pretty bad to the point where no one was outside on their front lawns at all," said a neighbor identified only as Sam.

Simpson and Harrington also say police responded during the party, spoke with hosts and security, and did not shut it down.

"They were told that things were fine, noise levels were not too high," Simpson said.

The party happened just two months after a shooting at another large party at an unregulated Airbnb in Birmingham. It is unclear whether the city pursued charges against the property owner in that case. There were no reports of violence at this pool party.

I reached out to Birmingham's city manager and spokesperson for comment but did not hear back before airtime.

