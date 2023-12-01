BISSELL Pet Foundation, Dogtopia team up for holiday Empty the Shelters event

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with Dogtopia for an upcoming holiday-style Empty the Shelters event.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Holiday Hope Empty the Shelters event is happening Dec. 1 through Dec. 17.

During the national event, pets can be adopted for $50 or less. The event is happening at 350 shelters in 45 states, including at Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit in Dearborn.

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit will be at the MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Center at 16121 Reckinger Road in Dearborn. They’ll be offering $25 adoption fees for adult cats, kittens and adult dogs over 20 pounds.

More information on the event with Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit can be found on its website.

"BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life," BISSELL Pet Foundation Founder Cathy Bissell said in a statement. "This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia's partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event."

People interested in adopting a pet are urged to research the one they’re interested in. More information on Empty the Shelters and a map to find a location near you can be found on BISSELL’s website.

You can also learn more about Dogtopia online.