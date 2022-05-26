BISSELL Pet Foundation offering free spay, neuter services in Detroit June 1-4

DETROIT (WXYZ) — BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF), in partnership with the city of Detroit, has announced its first-ever free spay/neuter clinic at Lasky Recreation Center in Detroit from June 1 to 4 to help decrease shelter and pet community overcrowding.

“With shelters and rescues at capacity, the need for spay/neuter is critical. Proactive pet sterilization procedures address the root cause of animal overpopulation by preventing unwanted births,” Cathy BISSELL, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation said in a press release. “We are committed to impacting the lives of both homeless and owned pets in Detroit by making spay/neuter services more accessible to the community.”

The use of preventative veterinary services such as spay/neuter slowed during the pandemic which directly impacted the pet overpopulation crisis. Access to these services, BPF says, helps control the community pet population by reducing strays, freeing up shelter space, and saving pets from potential abandonment and euthanasia.

In addition to the free clinic, BPF will also provide age-appropriate vaccinations, including rabies and microchips. The goal of the clinic, BPF says, is to sterilize 120 dogs.

“We are excited to partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation to provide this spay/neuter event to Detroiter's pets,” said Mark Kumpf, director of Detroit Animal Care and Control. “Saving lives through community collaboration!”

For the clinic, BPF has committed significant financial resources, including a skilled veterinarian and clinic staff to ensure the best possible outcome for the Detroit pet community. This year, BPF has awarded $673,555 to improve the lives of Detroit pets through spay/neuter, sponsored adoptions, transport and emergency support.

To register for the BISSELL Pet Foundation Free Spay/Neuter Clinic visit, https://bit.ly/3PqwVMi

BISSELL Pet Foundation Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Lasky Recreation Center (parking lot)

13200 Fenelon St, Detroit, MI 48212