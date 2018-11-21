BJ's Wholesale Club opening two locations in metro Detroit next year

(WXYZ) - BJ's Wholesale Club, the leading wholesale club on the east coast, announced on Wednesday it is expanding to metro Detroit with two new clubs and gas stations next year. Those locations will be in Madison Heights and Taylor.

According to a press release, the new clubs will feature a wide range of prepared foods as well as buy online and pick-up in club options, digital coupons and much more.

The new stores will also bring about 300 new jobs to the area and support up to 1,000 jobs. The company is also looking for sites for additional clubs in metro Detroit.

“We’re thrilled to enter such a dynamic market and be a part of Michigan’s future,” said Christopher J. Baldwin, chairman and chief executive officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “BJ’s is known for helping hard-working families save money, and Metro Detroit is a great fit for our clubs. Our expansion into this market is the result of our new, data-driven model for opening clubs, and we see significant potential in the region. We’re ready to serve Eastern Michigan families and bring great career opportunities to the area.”

To learn more about the company, visit bjs.com.