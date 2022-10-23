'Black Adam,' with Dwayne Johnson, debuts with $67M

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros.' "Black Adam" opened with an estimated $67 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Dwayne Johnson his biggest box-office weekend as a leading man and launching the D.C. Comics character he spent a decade to bring to the big screen.

"Black Adam" was a $200-million bid to upset the power balance in a DC Extended Universe dominated by Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman.

\The $67 million debut fell well shy of that stratosphere even with the considerable draw of Johnson in his first superhero movie.

"Ticket to Paradise," the Bali-set romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, proved smart counterprogramming.

It debuted with $16.3 million, well above recent sales for rom-coms.