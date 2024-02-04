Cass Tech’s girls golf team receives $25K donation from Michigan & Florida Snowbirds

PALM CITY, Fla. (WXYZ) — Cass Technical High School’s girls golf team attended the 3rd Annual Golf Tournament this weekend at Martin Downs Golf and Country Club in Palm City, Florida hosted by the Michigan & Florida Snowbirds.

Owned by Stanley and Cheryl Campbell, Martin Downs is one of the nation’s few Black-owned golf clubs.

At the event, the team was presented with a $25,000 donation on behalf of the Snowbirds to help support African Americans in golf.

“After a successful first year, the members were able to make a $25,000 donation to support a young PGA circuit golfer of color who had no sponsorship. The second year, in light of hurricane damage to Bethune Cookman-Cookman University, the Snowbirds made a $25,000 donation to support the rebuilding of its golf program,” the Michigan & Florida Snowbirds said of the donation.

“After learning of the need to support the building of a pipeline for African American golfers into Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the organization is working with a number of committed organizations to determine collectively, how to best utilize funds from this event to support this mission.”

After just three years of its founding, Cass Tech’s girls golf team made history by becoming Michigan state champions.

This year, the Snowbirds announced they will host Cass Technical High School’s girls golf team.

“The students are excited to attend and participate,” the Snowbirds said.

“Via educational sessions with golf course owners, Stanley and Chery Campbell, and PGA Player, Brian Cooper, the girls will be introduced to opportunities in the management of golf, opportunities associated with professional playing, and an opportunity for them to network with significant business and community leaders.”