Celebrating the grand reopening of Detroit's renovated and expanded Motown Museum

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's been a long time coming and Wednesday, it finally came to be: the grand reopening of the renovated and expanded Motown Museum in Detroit.

It is the iconic birthplace of the Motown sound, and our own Carolyn Clifford was there to give you a peak of what people from all over the world will be coming here to see.

The iconic place is known the world over and for Black History Month, we wanted to shine the light and take you inside to give you a tour of the place.

Despite the weather, a group of brave tourists decided the reopening of the Motown Museum was their destination Wednesday.

“Ever since I was little, it was always Motown in the house, especially my first introduction was Michael Jackson and then he was in a band with his brothers. I was obsessed,” tourist Paiton Allen said.

Robin Terry, the chairperson and CEO of the Motown Museum, was gracious enough to take us on a tour. She is the granddaughter of Esther Gordy and the niece of founder Berry Gordy.

“We're just entering the Motown Museum and this is just the wall of the many great icons: Marvin, Stevie, Ashford and Simpson, The Temptations,” Robin Terry said.