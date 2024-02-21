Charles H. Wright Museum to open exhibit honoring the life, legacy of Judge Damon J. Keith

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new gallery inside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit will pay tribute to the life and legacy of Judge Damon J. Keith in honor of Black History Month.

“The Charles H. Wright Museum is proud to debut a new gallery that will honor the life and legacy of The Honorable Judge Damon J. Keith. The exhibition is a timeline journey of Judge Keith's life through an interactive experience that features innovative technology. Through a curatorial partnership with The Wright Museums staff and other key stakeholders, we highlighted Judge Keith's childhood, his family, military service, education, legal practice, and service as a Federal District,” the Wright said.

The exhibit is a journey of Keith's incredible life — from childhood to becoming the longest serving Black judge in the country.

Judge Keith served a circuit judge in the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and was a former U.S. district judge serving in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Judge Keith passed away in 2019 at the age of 96.

The exhibit will open to the public on February 27.

