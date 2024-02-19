Forever poppin': Family popcorn business blowing up in West Michigan and beyond

HOLLAND, Mich. — Whoever said you shouldn't mix business with pleasure needs to pay a visit to Robinson's Popcorn.

When Robinson's Popcorn opened in August 2022, the business was operating out of the back of a Big Apple Bagels in Holland. Fast forward a year and a half, and their brand has completely taken off, with no signs of slowing down.

Growing up in Grand Rapids, owner Benjamin Robinson fell in love with popcorn at a young age. It was something his family used to make together before sitting down on the couch for movie nights.

Benjamin said his dad's secret trick was pretty simple — just grease up a skillet to pop the kernels.

"Whatever he did to his popcorn, he kept it to himself," Benjamin told FOX 17 in 2022. "One day, I may try to get that information out of [him]. He's got a taste, man. He's got a taste.”

The older he got, the more Benjamin realized he couldn't escape that nostalgic experience.

So, just like his father had done, Benjamin shared his love for popcorn with his own children. Although this time, it wasn't just for family movie nights. He wanted to turn this into a business.

Thus, in 2018, Robinson's Popcorn was born.

"Me and my family went door-to-door selling T-shirts that read, 'I supported Robinson's Popcorn before they were popping,'" Benjamin said. "In three weeks, we raised over $7,500. In three months, we raised over $12,000.”

That story has turned into a jingle for the family of six.

It was a promising start, but didn't lead to much.

They bought a spot at Rogers Plaza in Wyoming and turned it into their storefront. While people loved the product, the profits weren't there to start.

That wasn't going to be enough to make them give up on the dream.

“We wanted to take it to another another level and make it our life," Benjamin said.

With the help of a business partner, Benjamin was able to make a change for the better.

He moved into the kitchen of a Big Apple Bagels in Holland, selling gourmet popcorn alongside the bagels and cream cheeses.

As amazing as that opportunity was, Benjamin and his family always had high hopes for the future.

On Black Friday in 2022, Robinson's Popcorn left Big Apple Bagels to open its own storefront in Town Center Holland, where they make 12 flavors a day and sell more than 60 total.

Benjamin mentioned plans for a second location coming to the Breton Meadows Shopping Center in Grand Rapids in "Pop-tober."

They also have a giant advertisement ready to be plastered on the outfield wall at LMCU Ballpark in March.

Plus, they sell their product in more than 130 gas stations from Michigan to Kentucky. Not to mention, partnerships with Sprinkles Donuts and J & H Family Stores.

That's not all — Benjamin teased some other plans to keep their business growing, of which he couldn't share all the details quite yet.

“What I've started, I don't have to finish," Benjamin said. "It's instilled into my children.”

From humble beginnings to a sweet (and savory) success, Robinson's Popcorn is the ultimate example of chasing — and achieving — the American Dream.

"I know I’m living the American Dream," Benjamin said. "No doubt about it.”