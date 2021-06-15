Black Leaders Detroit: Detroit couple makes $100,000 donation to help Black entrepreneurs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It all started with a conversation, which led to a friendship and a genuine bond between people from different places.

But their faith, mutual respect and acceptance of one another turned into something truly powerful. And it is making a difference for a neighborhood. A nonprofit organization called Black Leaders Detroit and dozens of relationships.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom introduces us to the three people in the center of it all.

Black Leaders Detroit is a funding vehicle for black entrepreneurs in the city. It focuses on profit and nonprofit businesses and organizations by offering loans and grants.

If you would like to support its mission visit, blackleadersdetroit.org.

The organization recently kicked off its $1 a week donation campaign so everyone can get involved!

