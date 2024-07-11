Blake's, Gypsy Spirits team up for limited-edition Lavender Haze Gin

Blake's Hard Cider and Gypsy Spirits have teamed up again for a new summer spirit featuring summer flavors.

The hard cider company based in Armada and the distillery in Petoskey will release Lavender Haze Gin with limited availability.

Previously, the two companies have teamed up for a Triple Jam Vodka and an Apple Pie Vodka.

According to Blake's, there will only be 1,320 bottles in production of the gin, and will be exclusively available at Blake's Tasting Room and Blake's Backyard while supplies last.

"Inspired by our flourishing lavender fields, this botanical blend captures the essence of our delicate lavender, creating a smooth and floral finish," Blake's said.

Blake's is also hosting two weekends of its Lavender Festival – July 12-14 and July 19-21 – at the orchard and cider mill in Armada, where you can purchase the gin.