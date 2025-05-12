Blake's Hard Cider & Carhartt team up to raise awareness for The Farmlink Project

Blake's Hard Cider and Carhartt have teamed up for a new limited-edition hard cider that aims to reduce agriculture and food waste.

Blake's American Apple x Carhartt is being sold at grocery and retail stores across 36 states. The goal of the collaboration is to support The Farmlink Project. That organization "connects farms with surplus to food banks to feed people in need, reduce carbon emissions & empower the next generation of changemakers."

Both companies have their roots in Michigan with Blake's in Armada and Carhartt in Dearborn.

“We are celebrating our farmers because they’re the backbone of America, and also because they are our friends, co-workers and family,” Blake’s Beverage Company Founder and CEO Andrew Blake said in a statement. “Carhartt and Blake’s both work every day to celebrate the hard-working people who provide for us, and this collaboration is one special way to share that pride with all the people we celebrate.”

The partners have also donated $200,000 to The Farmlink Project to support its mission.

“We’re proud to once again partner with our friends at Blake’s to raise awareness for hardworking farmers and their communities,” Carhartt Chief People and Impact Officer Todd Corley added in a statement. “Through the American Apple collaboration, we will donate $200,000 to our partners at The Farmlink Project to support their important mission to fight food insecurity and reduce food waste.”

People can use Blake's Cider Finderto find the American Apple x Carhartt collaboration near them.