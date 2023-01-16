Blake’s introduces first non-alcoholic beverage called Sorta Pop

(WXYZ) — It’s a new frontier for Blake’s Hard Cider — they’ve introduced their first non-alcoholic beverage they’re calling Sorta Pop.

According to a press release, Sorta Pop is billed as a probiotic soda that is low calorie, low sugar, and gluten and caffeine free.

Sorta Pop will reportedly hit independent store shelves in mid-January with three flavors: tangerine, strawberry-watermelon-cucumber, and lemon lime.

Blake’s said Sorta Pop is made with real fruit and has “over a million probiotics per can which may support digestive balance and gut health.”

“Coming from Blake’s 77 years’ experience growing, picking, and pressing our harvest, exploring a healthy, alternative beverage made with real fruit is a natural extension for us,” said Chelsea Cox, BHC Director of Marketing and Product Development, in a press release. “As consumers become more selective and educated in their beverage choices, that shift makes way for a better-for-you beverage like Sorta Pop that delivers great flavor, bubbles, plus health benefits.”

Distribution expansion is expected come spring, according to the company.

Find out more here.

