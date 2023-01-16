Watch Now
News

Actions

Blake’s introduces first non-alcoholic beverage called Sorta Pop

Sorta Pop
Blake's
Sorta Pop
Sorta Pop
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 12:37:46-05

(WXYZ) — It’s a new frontier for Blake’s Hard Cider — they’ve introduced their first non-alcoholic beverage they’re calling Sorta Pop.

According to a press release, Sorta Pop is billed as a probiotic soda that is low calorie, low sugar, and gluten and caffeine free. 

Sorta Pop will reportedly hit independent store shelves in mid-January with three flavors: tangerine, strawberry-watermelon-cucumber, and lemon lime. 

Blake’s said Sorta Pop is made with real fruit and has “over a million probiotics per can which may support digestive balance and gut health.”

“Coming from Blake’s 77 years’ experience growing, picking, and pressing our harvest, exploring a healthy, alternative beverage made with real fruit is a natural extension for us,” said Chelsea Cox, BHC Director of Marketing and Product Development, in a press release. “As consumers become more selective and educated in their beverage choices, that shift makes way for a better-for-you beverage like Sorta Pop that delivers great flavor, bubbles, plus health benefits.”

Distribution expansion is expected come spring, according to the company. 

Find out more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!