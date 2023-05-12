Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill launches new apple blossom experience

Get ready for an incredible photo op. Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada is welcoming people to come visit for an apple blossom experience.

Guests will be taken out to the orchard via train where they can wander through the rows of apple trees and blossoms, according to Blake's.

Tickets are $5 a person. Kids 2 and under are free.

The experience dates are scheduled for May 13, May 14, May 20 and May 21.

Blake’s says on its website that they will keep ticket buyers updated on the status of the blossoms.

If you’d like to learn more or purchase tickets, click here.

