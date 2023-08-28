Blake's partners with Gypsy Spirits for new Apple Pie Vodka

(WXYZ) — Blake's Hard Cider is partnering with Petoskey-based Gypsy Spirits to create a seasonal vodka just in time for fall.

The Apple Pie Vodka is a 40-proof spirit that will be sold at all Blake's Tasting Room locations and at Gypsy's Tasting Rooms starting on Aug. 28, with plans to be distributed to Michigan retailers in September.

According to the companies, the Gypsy Vodka will be infused with Blake's apple cider directly from Blake's orchard, cinnamon and brown sugar. They say it tastes like a fall dessert in a glass.

Originally, Gypsy Vodka produced a small-batch apple pie vodka in 2020 but scaled it back. With the Blake's partnership, the company is able to scale up production and produce enough.

the 750 mL bottle is 20% ABV and will retail at $24.95. Retailers that will have it include Meijer, Total Wine and other independent retailers.

“When we first began talks with Blake’s about this collaboration we were literally blown away,” Gypsy Vodka Co-Founder Michael Kazanowski said in a statement. “We have followed and admired Blake's story and rise since we began our company in 2015, so this partnership allows us the opportunity to work with one of the best cider houses in the country to finally release this limited-edition vodka to people all over the state.”

“We knew we had one shot to do this properly and had to partner with a company as passionate about their products as we are and I believe we found that with Michael, Adam and their team,” Blake's Hard Cider President Andrew Blake added in a statement. “The end result is the best of both our worlds for our companies and customers, and we look forward to other potential collaborations in the future.”