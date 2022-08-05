Blake's South Lyon to open in former Erwin Orchards on Aug. 20, welcome weekend Aug. 27-28

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The new Blake's South Lyon is expected to open to the public this month, with a welcome weekend scheduled a the end of the month.

According to Blake's, the South Lyon location, which was formerly Erwin Orchards, will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Then, a welcome weekend will take place at the cider mill and orchard on Aug. 27-28 with free cider, donuts and entertainment.

The 104-acre cider mill and orchard is located at 61475 Silver Lake Rd. and will serve up Blake's Hard Cider and wine, cider mill treats and baked goods, a fresh produce stand, donuts and cider, a petting zoo, u-pick, tractor rides and more.

“We are proud to carry on the Erwin’s traditions that have been part of South Lyon for so many years, maintaining that culture and bringing in several enhancements to create an unforgettable experience for all,” said Andrew Blake, president, Blake’s Family of Companies. “The Blake family and our team of dedicated employees look forward to being part of the South Lyon and surrounding communities and welcoming new and returning guests this season."

As part of the welcome weekend, Blake's South Lyon will partner with Active Faith Community Services food pantry to help provide assistance to people facing difficult times.

Last month, Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill, based in Armada, finalized the purchase of the Erwin Orchard to continue growing apples and expand the cider mill operation for generations to come.

Blake’s South Lyon is open seven days a week – Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Aug. 20 through Oct. 31.