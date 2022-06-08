Watch
'Block Party,' a Juneteenth comedy shot in Grand Rapids, hits theaters this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new movie called “Block Party,” a Juneteenth comedy that was shot in Grand Rapids, is about to hit theaters this week.

It's the first movie to focus on Juneteenth since it was turned into a national holiday to commemorate the official end of slavery in the 1800s.

It stars Antoinette Robertson from the TV show “Dear White People” and Oscar-nominated actress Margaret Avery, who most people remember from the movie “The Color Purple.” There are also plenty of actors from Detroit in the movie.

7 Action News spoke with Dawn Wilkinson, the director of the new comedy that also has some serious moments.

The movie hits theaters on Wednesday.

