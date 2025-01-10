Bloomfield Hills Schools closed Friday due to fiber optic network damage

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bloomfield Hills Schools will be closed on Friday due to damage to the district’s fiber optic network.

The district said the outage is impacting critical systems needed for the school day.

The district’s fiber optic network connects school communication, instructional technology and operational systems. The outage is impacting critical functions like internet access, classroom technology, phone systems, HVAC controls systems and safety measures.

“After careful consideration, it has been determined that we cannot ensure the safe and effective operation of our schools under these circumstances,” part of a statement from the district said.

Plans for after-school activities, athletic events and evening programs will be decided early Friday afternoon, the district said.

The district said it’s working with its technology team and service providers to fix the damage as quickly as possible. A timeline for full restoration has not yet been determined, but the district said it will provide updates when they’re available.

