BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township officials have approved a recommendation that could lead to a comprehensive study of the local deer population and eventually help shape a future deer management plan.

WATCH full report here:

Bloomfield Township moves forward with deer study amid debate over population management

The Township Board voted 7-0 Monday night to move forward with a proposal from the township's Deer Advisory Committee, a group formed more than a year ago in response to growing concerns from residents about deer-related issues.

WXYZ

Residents have reported property damage, vehicle crashes involving deer, and increasing encounters with the animals in neighborhoods throughout the township.

"They've gone through my property and wiped out plants," one resident told township leaders during public comment.

WXYZ Michael, Resident

The issue has divided residents, with some calling for action and others strongly opposing any measures that could lead to a deer cull.

"Neighborhoods should not turn into war zones," said Bloomfield Township resident Elliot Michaels.

WXYZ Elliot Michaels, Bloomfield Twp. Resident

Residents argued the deer population has become a nuisance.

"If they want to see deer, or maybe some more animals, go to the zoo. It's less than 10 miles away," a resident said during public comment.

Members of the Deer Advisory Committee stressed that the board's vote does not authorize any deer cull or population reduction program. Instead, they say the next step is gathering data to determine whether a significant problem exists and what solutions, if any, should be considered.

"We need to assess the deer population in the township," said John Cervenak, a volunteer on the Deer Advisory Committee. "Is the population increasing and causing more problems? Is there a problem at all, and how can we address those issues?"

WXYZ John Cervenak, Volunteer for the Deer Advisory Committee

Over the past year, committee members have researched deer management strategies used in other communities, examined population control methods and collected feedback from residents.

"We've got a lot of public input that says there are problems, so we're trying to support our residents by saying, 'How can we provide a solution to them?'" Cervenak said.

Monday night's presentation included a proposed partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Under the proposal, a USDA wildlife biologist would conduct an assessment of the township's deer population, habitat and impacts on the community.

The proposal faced opposition from some residents who believe additional research should be conducted before considering management options that could involve lethal measures.

"The fact that this type of solution is even being discussed right now disgusts me and turns my stomach," Michaels said.

When asked whether the board's vote means deer in Bloomfield Township will be shot and killed, Cervenak said that is not what was approved.

"The approval this evening means that we're going to hire a USDA wildlife biologist in order to study the situation of where all the deer are, what damage is being caused and what could be done to alleviate that," he said.

According to the Deer Advisory Committee, the partnership with the USDA would likely begin in early 2027. The study is expected to provide township leaders with data on the size of the deer population, the extent of deer-related issues and potential management options moving forward.

