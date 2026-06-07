Bloomfield Township officer hospitalized after police car flipped in crash

BLOOMFIELD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Bloomfield Township Police Officer has been hospitalized after getting involved in a crash on Sunday afternoon, a department spokesperson tells us.

The crash happened around 1 p.m., near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Lone Pine Road.

We're told that the crash caused the vehicle's car to roll over, coming to a stop near the intersection.

The officer was transported to the hospital to treat minor injuries. Authorities told us the officer was the only participant in the crash who was injured.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.