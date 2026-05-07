DETROIT (WXYZ) — Patients who rely on both Blue Cross Blue Shield and Michigan Medicine for care say a contract dispute between the two is adding stress and anxiety to already difficult health situations.

Blue Cross Blue Shield and Michigan Medicine are negotiating a new contract, with a deadline of July 1, 2026. If no agreement is reached, patients could face disruptions to their coverage.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report below:

Blue Cross, Michigan Medicine contract dispute has patients worried as negotiations continue

Alaina Sullivan, a 45-year-old Oxford resident with several heart conditions, receives treatment through Michigan Medicine and relies on Blue Cross Blue Shield to help cover her bills.

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Sullivan said she recently received an email from Blue Cross encouraging her to transfer her care out of Michigan Medicine. She said leaving her current doctor is not something she wants to do.

"When I finally found this doctor who would treat the vasospasms, one of the first things she said to me when I finally found her was, 'Don't worry. I'm going to help you get your life back.' And she's still working on that," Sullivan said.

Watch our previous coverage when we spoke with families about the dispute in May:

Michigan Medicine, Blue Cross Blue Shield contract dispute has families worried

Sullivan said the financial stakes are high if she were to lose in-network coverage.

"I do know the angiogram last year cost about $45,000," Sullivan said.

Wendy Dwyer of Livonia also has a chronic heart condition and travels to Ann Arbor for care at Michigan Medicine.

"Who wants to go to the hospital and find out oh, it wasn't covered," Dwyer said.

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Dwyer said she can't find better in-state coverage than Michigan Medicine when it comes to treating her condition.

"Like, I Google searched 'Long QT' and 'The best doctors in Michigan for Long QT,' and they're all out of Michigan Medicine," Dwyer said.

A Blue Cross Blue Shield spokesperson said the company is working toward a resolution.

"Blue Cross is working very hard with our colleagues at Michigan Medicine to come to an agreement," spokesperson Andy Hetzel said.

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Blue Cross Blue Shield said it would still provide coverage after July 1, 2026, to more than 40,000 patients at Michigan Medicine if they have certain qualifying conditions. That coverage would last 90 days. According to Michigan Medicine, those conditions may include pregnancy, cancer, transplant surgery, terminal illness or serious acute or chronic conditions.

Michigan Medicine spokesperson Dr. Scott Flanders responded to Blue Cross Blue Shield's outreach to patients in an emailed statement.

"In response to Blue Cross's unilateral outreach to members today, we want to be clear that there is no change to patient care or coverage today," Flanders said.

Previous coverage: Michigan Medicine to drop some Blue Cross plans if contract deal not reached by June 30

Michigan Medicine to drop some Blue Cross plans if contract deal not reached by June 30

Blue Cross Blue Shield said it will provide updates as the two sides continue to negotiate ahead of the July 1 deadline.

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